Ex-Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez plans guilty plea to charges stemming from fight outside hotel

Former Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez plans to plead guilty to charges ahead of a trial stemming from an October 2025 fight with a truck driver outside an Indianapolis hotel, according to court records filed Thursday.

The motion asks Marion County Superior Court to schedule a hearing for Sanchez to plead guilty and be sentenced. Online records did not indicate which charges he plans to plead guilty to.

“This is a positive development. We are finalizing an agreement with the prosecutor’s office that provides a path toward resolving the state’s case. We’re also encouraged by the constructive conversations taking place regarding the related civil matter. There is real momentum toward bringing this entire chapter to a close,” Nick Sanchez Jr., Mark Sanchez’s brother and legal adviser, said in a statement.

Sanchez faces a felony battery charge, along with three misdemeanor charges, for what prosecutors have said was a fight over parking.

The ex-NFL quarterback’s jury trial was scheduled to start Tuesday. The trial had been rescheduled five times since it was initially set to begin in December. Sanchez and Fox Sports also face a civil lawsuit filed by the truck driver, Perry Tole.

“We are pleased with the constructive and professional conversations we’ve had with Mr. Sanchez’s team,” attorney Matt Golitko, who represents Tole, said in a statement. “Our discussions have been productive and we’re on a positive path toward an agreement that will allow the parties to move forward. Mr. Tole appreciates the progress we have achieved and looks forward to an amicable resolution.”

A police affidavit alleges that Sanchez, smelling of alcohol, accosted Tole, who had backed his truck into a hotel’s loading docks in downtown Indianapolis. Tole claims in his lawsuit that Sanchez entered the truck without permission, then physically blocked and shoved Tole, who then doused Sanchez with pepper spray.

When Sanchez advanced after being sprayed, Tole pulled a knife to defend himself, authorities said. Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso while Tole suffered a face laceration, according to a police affidavit.

Sanchez told police at the hospital that all he could remember was grabbing for a window, the court document said. Sanchez said he didn’t know who else was involved or where the altercation happened.

Sanchez was let go by Fox Sports in November and replaced by Drew Brees. Sanchez had joined Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2021 after appearing on ABC and ESPN for two years.

Sanchez had a 10-year NFL career before retiring in 2019. He spent four seasons with the New York Jets and also appeared in games with Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington.

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By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer