Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Reports: Burglars steal at least $150,000 from Steelers rookie Max Iheanachor

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Steelers Bills Football

Steelers Bills Football

Photo Icon View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh rookie offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, the Steelers ‘ first-round pick, had his home recently burglarized, according to multiple reports.

Reports said that at least $150,000 in merchandise was stolen on Aug. 26, the day before the Steelers visited Buffalo for a preseason game.

The Steelers took Iheanachor out of Arizona State with the 21st selection in this year’s NFL draft.

An undisclosed injury caused him to miss a big chunk of training camp. Iheanachor is listed second at right tackle on the Steelers’ depth chart for their season opener Sunday against Atlanta.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.