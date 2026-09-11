49ers rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling ruled out with an ankle injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Promising San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling was knocked out of his NFL debut in the first half on Friday with an ankle injury.

Stribling initially hurt his ankle early in the game against the Los Angeles Rams but returned. He then came up limping after running a route in the second quarter and left the game on a cart. He was quickly ruled out for the game.

Stribling was San Francisco’s top draft pick in April, going 33rd overall. He had an impressive preseason and is being counted on to be a big contributor this season. He had 11 catches for 109 yards in brief action in his first two preseason games to solidify a starting role.

The Niners have already lost receiver Ricky Pearsall for the season with a knee injury.

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