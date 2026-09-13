Derrick Henry’s rushes for 3 TDs and Lamar Jackson lights up the Colts in the Ravens’ 41-23 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for three touchdowns to move into third on the NFL’s career list, Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and a TD and rushed for a score, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Indianapolis Colts 41-23 on Sunday.

The Ravens improved to 13-6 in openers since 2008 and have topped the 20-point mark in their last 10, the league’s longest active streak.

Henry had 24 carries for 144 yards, his 56th 100-yard game and his eighth with three or more TD runs. Henry has 125 career rushing TDs, two more than Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

Jackson went 17 of 25 for 324 yards, 229 of those in the first half. Zay Flowers caught five passes for 150 yards before halftime, including a 54-yard catch-and-run for a score. Flowers did not play in the second half because of a hamstring injury.

Indy lost its 11th opener in 13 years. Daniel Jones was 19 of 31 for 166 yards with a TD and an interception in his first game since tearing his right Achilles tendon in December. Jonathan Taylor ran 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble.

The Ravens started fast under new coach Jesse Minter. After Taylor opened the game with a 1-yard TD run, Baltimore answered with Jackson’s 5-yard scoring run, Henry’s 4-yard TD run, Flowers’ TD reception and Henry’s 32-yard touchdown run to make it 28-6.

Indy could never catch up. Taylor answered with a 3-yard TD run late in the first half. The Ravens closed out the half with Tyler Loop’s 57-yard field goal to make it 31-13 — the fifth time in franchise history they scored at least 31 points in the first half.

Spencer Shrader made a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter to get Indy within 31-16. But Henry’s 3-yard scoring run with 12:46 left sealed it.

Injuries

Ravens: Flowers was ruled out during the third quarter, and it wasn’t the only big hit to the receiving corps. Ja’Kobi Lane injured a wrist and did not return. CB Marlon Humphrey left briefly in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury. CB T.J. Tampa Jr. did not return after hurting his knee in the first quarter.

Colts: Indy appeared to avoid any significant injuries.

Up next

Ravens: Host New Orleans next Sunday.

Colts: At Kansas City next Sunday.

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By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer