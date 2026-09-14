Todd Monken stands by Deshaun Watson after his performance in Browns’ opening loss sparks fan outcry

Cleveland Browns fans are used to their team stumbling out of the gate and not playing well in season openers.

However, Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars sparked anger and disappointment for several reasons, chief among them Deshaun Watson’s role as starting quarterback.

For those wondering if Todd Monken would turn to Shedeur Sanders for Week 2 at Tampa Bay, the first-year coach said Monday: “I anticipate Deshaun will be our starter.”

“It’s only been two weeks, he’s gotten all the reps, and there were some really good things on film, some things that you can build on,” Monken said.

“I liked his week of practice last week, and I think he’s only going to continue to get better.”

Watson finished 16 of 22 passing for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL game in 22 months. He had a 97.7 passer rating, which is considered above average, but that was because he completed all five passes for 105 yards and a TD in the fourth quarter, when the game was out of reach.

Even though Watson said he was eager to showcase what he could do in Monken’s offense, the 10-year veteran looked like the 2024 version — tentative in the pocket, with a lot of short throws and a tendency to tuck the ball and run at the first sign of pressure.

When asked if Watson had unanimous support among the players in the locker room, Monken bristled at the question while also indicating it wasn’t their decision to make.

“They don’t have a choice. I mean, this isn’t a debate, and I don’t ask the players every series what play I’m going to call, what play we’re going to call on defense. Their job’s to play, our job’s to put the best player on the field that we think gives us a chance to win,” Monken said. “There’s decisions that are made at every position. Quarterback just happens to be one of those.

“I don’t blame people for having opinions, but ultimately, it’s for all of us to support who we put on the field that gives us the best chance to win.”

One saving grace for the Browns is that the next game isn’t in Cleveland. Watson was loudly booed during an Aug. 22 preseason game against Buffalo in a stadium that was only one-quarter full. The jeers are expected to be louder in a nearly full stadium if he gets the start on Sept. 27 against Carolina.

What’s working

The Browns had 228 yards on six kickoff returns — fourth most since the franchise returned in 1999 — and averaged 38.0 yards per return. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders’ 74-yard return to the Jaguars 23 helped set up Andre Szmyt’s 26-yard field goal.

What needs help

A lot, including defensive fundamentals. The Browns had 12 missed tackles and allowed two touchdown passes of at least 30 yards.

Stock up

Rookie right guard Austin Barber allowed only one pressure and made a couple of nice blocks in the run game. The third-round pick was an offensive tackle at Florida and moved to guard midway through training camp.

Stock down

Nickel cornerback Myles Harden allowed four receptions for 54 yards, including biting on a double move by Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington for a 30-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Key injuries

Running back Dylan Sampson suffered a left knee injury during the first quarter and did not return. Further testing is scheduled after he was seen wearing a knee brace and using crutches.

Key number

3-24-1 — The Browns’ Week 1 record since their return in 1999. The next-worst teams are the Colts and Giants at 10-18.

Up next

A trip to Tampa Bay to face former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. It will be the second time Mayfield, the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will face the Browns. The previous time was Week 1 in 2022, when he was with Carolina. Cleveland won 26-24.

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By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer