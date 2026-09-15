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Chargers lose KeAndre Lambert-Smith to injured reserve after Week 1 loss

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By AP News

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve Tuesday.

He played in two special teams snaps in the team’s season-opening 26-14 loss to Arizona last Sunday.

The team signed Gary Jennings to the active roster and signed cornerback Isas Waxter to the practice squad.

Jennings spent the end of training camp with the Bolts. He’s spent time with Baltimore, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Carolina since being drafted in the fourth round by Seattle in 2019.

Waxter was on the Chargers’ practice squad last year after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle.

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