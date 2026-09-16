Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen formally charged in alleged drunken driving incident

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Keenan Allen will face two misdemeanor charges in an alleged drunken driving incident, according to court records.

The six-time Pro Bowler was formally charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He posted $500 cash bond, and his attorneys waived an initial hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday. An attorney conference is set for Oct. 26.

Colts coach Shane Steichen declined to address the latest twist before Wednesday’s practice, at which Allen is expected to be a participant. Allen has not addressed the incident publicly.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers conducted a traffic investigation on Aug. 30 shortly after 1 a.m. after observing a vehicle park in a no-parking zone. Officers “noticed signs of intoxication” when they spoke with Allen. He was arrested after further investigation.

The 34-year-old Allen is in his 14th NFL season, his first with Indy after spending 12 of his previous 13 years with the San Diego-Los Angeles Chargers. He signed with the Colts on Aug. 19, reuniting him with Steichen, who was a Chargers assistant for the first seven years of Allen’s career.

Allen had 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games with the Chargers last season when he broke the franchise’s career receptions record. He finished his Chargers career with 985 catches, 11,307 yards and 63 TDs.

In Sunday’s season-opening 41-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Allen led the Colts with six receptions but had only 32 yards. Allen needs two receptions to pass Andre Johnson (1,062) for 12th and 64 yards to pass Charlie Joiner for 30th on the NFL’s career lists. His 70 TD catches are tied for 52nd all-time.

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