49ers rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling to miss about 10 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is expected to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on his injured left ankle.

Stribling got hurt in the season opener last week against the Los Angeles Rams and coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he opted for surgery. Shanahan said Stribling would go on injured reserve later this week and was expected toto miss about 10 weeks.

The 49ers also placed backup tight end Jake Tonges on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury that required surgery on a torn MCL. Tonges had 34 catches for 293 yards and five TDs last season.

Stribling was San Francisco’s top draft pick in April when he went 33rd overall with the top pick in the second round. He shined immediately in training camp and the preseason and was expected to make a big impact this season.

But now those plans have been derailed after he went down with the injury.

“He was hoping that it wouldn’t be as bad as it was,” Shanahan said. “He had such a good week of practice, had such a good training camp. I know he was just down, but it’ll pass. He’ll be back and he’ll be good to go when he gets back.”

Stribling initially hurt his ankle early in the game last week against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia but returned. He then came up limping after running a route in the second quarter and left the game on a cart. He was quickly ruled out for the game after playing 21 offensive snaps with no targets.

The 49ers were counting heavily on Stribling, especially after expected starter Ricky Pearsall underwent season-ending knee surgery this summer. Stribling had 11 catches for 109 yards in brief action in his first two preseason games to solidify a starting role alongside veteran Mike Evans.

“It’s always tough when you lose two of your main guys, but I think we have as good a depth as anyone in the league,” Shanahan said. “It’s fortunate that he’s not gone for the year like Ricky. We will get him back, but we have the people to still hold it down while he’s gone.”

Stribling’s absence will give more time to Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson, who both caught touchdown passes in the opener. Jordan Watkins, who was inactive in the opener, also could get more chances going forward.

Stribling was durable in college, playing every game in four of his five seasons. He did miss 10 games with a hand injury in 2023.

The Niners have signed tight end Brayden Willis and receiver KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad to fill two open roster spots.

Willis will be the third tight end behind starter George Kittle and Luke Ferrell. He has played 23 career games, appearing mostly on special teams. He has 86 offensive snaps and hasn’t caught a pass since being drafted in the seventh round in 2023.

Hodge is in his ninth season in the NFL and has been mostly a special teams player. He was promoted for the opener and played 12 snaps on special teams.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer