The Dolphins are building chemistry in Northern California ahead of their matchup with the 49ers

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Every day is another step forward for the young, rebuilding Miami Dolphins. That’s why coach Jeff Hafley believes setting up shop in the heart of Northern California wine country, ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, is an important step in building team chemistry.

“For a young team, this week is very important,” the first-year coach said Wednesday before practice.

The Dolphins opted to stay out West instead of returning to South Florida after their Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hafley detailed the atmosphere from the team’s local lodging, describing how it feels like a “college campus.” Whether it has been playing cards by the fire pits, swimming in a large pool in a shared courtyard, or going back and forth at the ping-pong tables, Hafley said players are building bonds that should help their production on the field.

“A connected team is a powerful team,” Hafley said. “And as we grow, these guys got to start to love one another, and these guys got to start to not let each other down. And the only way to do that is to get to know each other.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is enjoying his time getting to know his teammates in the crisp air of Napa, as well as familiarizing himself with the local cuisine.

“I had an In-N-Out burger. That’s a Cali thing, right? It was smooth. Had a little fries, animal style. That was good,” Phillips said.

While they’re having fun off the field, the Dolphins have many strides to take on the field.

In their 27-13 loss to the Raiders, the Dolphins generated only 259 yards of offense, with five sacks and two turnovers that derailed possessions. And Las Vegas picked Miami apart in the air and on the ground, with veteran Kirk Cousins throwing three touchdowns and Ashton Jeanty rushing for 102 yards.

Quarterback Malik Willis is focused on cutting down on miscues.

“Situational awareness as far as just making critical mistakes,” Willis said. “Whether it was me taking a sack or somebody else or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re all one team but at the same time, we got to understand that’s how people get beat.”

Another emphasis for Willis and the offense, against an experienced 49ers front, will be the run game. Willis and De’Von Achane were expected to lead a versatile rushing attack. But against the Raiders, Achane had just 36 yards on 11 carries as Miami finished with 74 yards rushing.

“The running game is important to everything. You start there,” Willis said. “We got to do a better job executing what we’re being asked to do. I think (offensive coordinator) Bobby (Slowik) has a great scheme and he does it the right way. He teaches us the right way. We just got to execute.”

Halfey said his team’s progress during its two weeks in California might not be evident until later.

“Does it show up week three, four, five, who knows?” Hafley said. “But I think in the long run, it’s moments like this that we’ll build off of.”

Louis goes to injured reserve

The Dolphins placed Kyle Louis on injured reserve Wednesday after the rookie safety suffered a knee injury during the opener. Hafley said he expected the fourth-round draft pick to miss several weeks.

“It just makes sense, so I don’t think it was a very hard decision,” Hafley said. “We’ll miss him. I started playing him more in the second half and (he’s) obviously a big part of our special teams, but we’re hopeful he’ll be back.”

The Dolphins signed cornerback Jaylin Simpson off their practice squad. Also Wednesday, Miami signed long snapper Cal Adomitis to the practice squad.

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By KENZO FUKUDA

Associated Press