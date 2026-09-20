No. 18 Iowa has three go over 100 yards rushing as Hawkeyes roll to 55-0 win over Northern Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa had three running backs in Xavier Williams, Nathan McNeil and Braeden Jackson run for more than 100 yards apiece, and the No. 18 Hawkeyes rolled to a 55-0 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday even without their top running back, Kamari Moulton.

Williams had 151 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries, Jackson had 125 yards and a rushing touchdown to go with a 24-yard TD catch, and McNeill had 111 yards and two scores. It was the first time Iowa had three go over 100 yards in a game since Owen Gill, Norm Granger and Eddie Phillips did it in a 61-10 win over Minnesota in 1983.

Moulton, their leading rusher, was hurt in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 16-13 win over Iowa State. But the Hawkeyes (3-0) still piled up 422 yards on the ground and finished with 640 yards of total offense against their Football Championship Subdivision foe.

The Hawkeyes scored on their first five possessions and led the Panthers 42-0 at halftime.

Williams had touchdown runs of 48 and 16 yards in the first half, and a 37-yarder in the third quarter. McNeil opened the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter and added a 12-yard TD run in the second. Jackson, the son of former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson, had a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Jaxon Dailey had 91 yards passing and two interceptions for the Panthers (1-2). They finished with 155 yards of total offense.

The takeaway

Northern Iowa: The Panthers have another tough test next week in Illinois State, one of the best teams in the Missouri Valley.

Iowa: There was a competition at quarterback at the start of the season for the Hawkeyes, but Hank Brown has started all three games and established himself at the top of the depth chart. Brown completed all 12 of his passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. It was important for Iowa to get the QB spot settled with Big Ten play starting next week at Michigan.

Up next

Northern Iowa: Hosts Illinois State next Saturday

Iowa: At No. 19 Michigan next Saturday

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By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press