A knee injury sends David Njoku to IR as the Chargers juggle a growing injury list

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers lost David Njoku on Wednesday when the tight end was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Njoku got hurt early in the second quarter of a 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday that left the Chargers 0-2 to start the season. He is required to sit out at least four games.

He joins center Tyler Biadasz, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and linebacker Denzel Perryman on IL.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said tight end Charlie Kolar would not go on IR as initially expected after having surgery on his forearm Monday. He didn’t practice and likely won’t play Sunday at Buffalo.

Also not practicing were DL Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), S Elijah Molden (hamstring), OL Trey Pipkins (knee), WR Brenen Thompson (quad) and LG Kayode Awosika (fibula). S Derwin James and OL Khalil Mack had veteran rest days. James is also dealing with a finger injury.

The Chargers signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the active roster after he joined the practice squad last week. He has started 69 of 116 regular-season games over eight years in the NFL.

Long snapper Spencer Triplett was signed to the practice squad.

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