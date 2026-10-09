Mike Ditka tributes pour in from former President Obama, Chicago’s sports teams and around the NFL

Mike Ditka was “Iron Mike” as a player who revolutionized the tight end position and later became the easily recognizable and often imitated fiery, mustached and sweater vest-wearing “Da Coach” of the Chicago Bears during a Super Bowl-winning tenure.

Ditka died Friday at 86, his family announced in a statement.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was remembered by the sports world and beyond for his impact on the game as both a player and a coach, and later as a TV analyst.

Here are some notable reactions to Ditka’s death and tributes to his legacy:

Chicago Bears

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka. Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.

“We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka.” — via team site.

Former President Barack Obama

“When I got to Chicago in the summer of 1985, Mike Ditka and the Chicago Bears were king. Coach Ditka set the tone for a team that was punishing, dominant, and fun — and the city loved him for it. I’m thinking of the Ditka family and Bears fans everywhere on the passing of a legend.” — via X.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

“Mike Ditka epitomized football over so many years. He brought intensity, authenticity, and an unmistakable personality to everything he did. As a Hall of Fame player, Super Bowl-winning coach with his beloved and iconic Bears, and as a broadcaster, Mike served as an ambassador for the game and inspired generations of fans. Through his work with the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, Mike was a champion for taking care of those who helped build our game. We extend our deepest condolences to Diana and the Ditka family.”

New Orleans Saints

“We proudly honor his chapters as a head coach in New Orleans. While his time leading our franchise on the field was brief in longevity, his presence left an indelible mark on our organization. Mike approached his tenure with the Saints with the same bold authenticity and relentless drive that defined his entire career. Beyond the wins and losses, his genuine kindness, vibrant personality, and immense generosity to many within our facility created an enduring legacy that our staff and community still fondly remember.

“While the football world remembers ‘Iron Mike’ for his unparalleled competitive spirit, we admire the true character, passion, and unique energy he brought to our franchise.” — via team site.

Ben Johnson, current Bears coach

“I just want to start off by extending my condolences to the Ditka family. Sad news here this morning, obviously. As far as I’m concerned, Coach Ditka is the gold standard in terms of this place. He’s a legend around here as a player, as a coach. His impact is still being felt to this day. As the head coach of the Bears, I feel humbled to be in that same chair that he was once in. It’s a sad day, just hearing he’s passing on. He’s in our thoughts and prayers.”

Chicago Bulls

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Chicago Bears coach and player, Mike Ditka. Coach Ditka helped define Chicago sports, represented everything great about Chicago and left an unforgettable imprint on our city. He was tough, passionate, loyal and proud and will be forever remembered as a champion, both of his team and of our city.” — via X.

Chicago Cubs

“We join the Bears and the city of Chicago in remembering the legendary Mike Ditka. Thank you for the memories, Coach. — via X.

Chicago White Sox

“The White Sox send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of legendary Mike Ditka. He will be greatly missed.” — via X.

Chicago Blackhawks

“Remembering a Chicago legend. We join the Bears in honoring the life and legacy of Mike Ditka. Thank you, Coach for all you did for Chicago.” — via X.

Jarrett Payton, son of the late Walter Payton

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m sharing the Ditka family has announced the passing of Mike Ditka this morning. Da Coach. Hall of Famer. The heartbeat of the ’85 Bears and a Super Bowl champion. Chicago won’t be the same. Prayers to Diana and the family. RIP, Coach.” — via X.

Brett Favre, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback

“My condolences to the Ditka family and to all Bear fans on the passing of Coach Mike Ditka. It was truly an honor to play against you and your teams. Now rest in peace and God Bless you Coach.” — via X.

Green Bay Packers, longtime division rival

“One of the fiercest competitors in NFL history, Mike helped define the intensity and tradition of the Packers-Bears rivalry, the oldest in professional football. He embodied the toughness and passion that have made the rivalry one of the most storied in all of sports. While he was a formidable opponent, his contributions to the game and to a rivalry that has meant so much to both franchises will always be respected and remembered by the Green Bay Packers.” — via X.

C. Allen Greene, University o

f Pittsburgh Athletic Director

“Mike Ditka was the embodiment of a Pitt man. He brought the toughness and pride of western Pennsylvania to the University of Pittsburgh, became one of the greatest players in the history of our program and carried the Pitt name with him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He achieved everything as a player and a coach, yet he never lost his connection to where he came from. On behalf of the entire Pitt Athletics family, I extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family.”

Pat Narduzzi, current Pitt football coach

“When our players see Mike Ditka’s name, I want them to understand how he competed. He gave everything he had and expected the same from the guys beside him. That’s Pitt. He showed us that tough people find a way through tough times and taught us to fight for the names on the front and back of our jerseys. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone he impacted throughout his tremendous life. His toughness will forever be a part of this program.”

Chris Berman, ESPN NFL host

“Mike Ditka was a national treasure. His accomplishments as a player and coach for the Chicago Bears long ago put him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for both. We were lucky at ESPN to have him as a teammate on Sunday NFL Countdown for over a decade. Not only did he put a smile on our faces every week, he did the same for millions of viewers.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family, his Bears family, and to the countless people he touched from near and afar. It is impossible to think of the history of the NFL without seeing his face and his famous mustache. Sadly, Mike has passed on, but his legend will live forever.”

Ozzie Guillen, former White Sox player and manager

“Coach, man, we had some great times, laughs, and memories over the years. Always admired your style. Thank you for the talks, advice, and friendship. Chicago lost a legend Rest easy, Coach.” — via X.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By The Associated Press