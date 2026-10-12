Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. suffers rib injury late and Tua Tagovailoa finishes OT loss to Ravens

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Ravens Falcons Football

Ravens Falcons Football

Photo Icon View Photos

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury when he was sacked by Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore on Sunday night.

Penix stayed down and was attended to by athletic trainers. He was replaced for one play by Tua Tagovailoa, but then reentered the game for one play, throwing an incomplete pass on third down. The Falcons then punted on the final play of regulation.

During the Ravens’ possession in overtime, Penix was on the bench and talking to trainers, and he later sat on the bench with a towel over his head.

After Tyler Huntley gave the Ravens the lead with a quarterback sneak, Tagovailoa came on for the Falcons’ overtime possession. He completed one pass in his Falcons debut and then was intercepted by Kyle Hamilton to end the game.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.