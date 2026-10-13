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NFL says Zxavian Harris is eligible to sign with teams this season, despite attempt to play for LSU

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By AP News
NFL Harris Eligibliity Football

NFL Harris Eligibliity Football

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The NFL reversed course, saying former Mississippi defensive lineman Zxavian Harris is free to sign with teams this season after a failed attempt to return to college football and play for LSU.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, the league reversed its Sept. 16 ruling making Harris ineligible to be signed during the 2026 season, saying the defensive tackle did not participate in an official practice or game with LSU, clearing the way for him to be signed by an NFL team.

“The NFL interviewed Mr. Harris and sought independent verification of his activities after the start of NFL training camps and agrees with the NFLPA’s contention that ‘plays college football’ means, at a minimum, participation in a practice (or game) for the applicable college football team,” the memo said.

Harris and Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright had tryouts in the NFL this summer after going undrafted. They then tried joining their former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU and sued for the right to regain their college eligibility.

After the Southeastern Conference passed a rule barring pros from heading back to college to play and a Louisiana court put that restriction on hold, LSU left both players off its roster as it opened its season.

Wright also was barred from signing with an NFL team in the league’s Sept. 16 decision, and his status apparently remains unchanged.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

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