Cardinals’ rookie RB Jeremiyah Love ruled out vs. Rams with lingering ankle injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love won’t play for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams because of a lingering left ankle injury.

The No. 3 overall pick out of Notre Dame hasn’t practiced all week and was ruled out on the team’s injury report released on Friday.

“There’s no discussion of IR or anything like that,” first-year coach Mike LaFleur said. “We’ve got to re-evaluate, really every single day. Not good enough obviously right now to go Sunday. It wouldn’t be in the best interest of him.”

Love has been a big part of the Cardinals’ offense through the first five weeks with a team-high 245 yards rushing and a touchdown. He’s also caught 11 passes for 36 yards and a TD.

“He’s doing good, but you guys see the way he cuts, just being candid, he cuts hard, that’s a superpower of his,” LaFleur said. “And when he’s putting his left foot in the ground, it’s just not right right now.”

The Cardinals (1-4) enter Sunday’s game against the Rams (2-3) on a four-game losing streak and have lost eight straight games against NFC West opponents.

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