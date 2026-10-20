The 49ers are in no mood to celebrate following 6th straight win to open the season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The feeling around the San Francisco 49ers after their latest victory was more relief than celebration.

The Niners looked like their dominant selves for most of the first three quarters Monday night before hanging on for a 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders that gave them a sixth straight win to open the season.

“You don’t want to just be a 6-0 team. You want to be a team that’s on the rise,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “Because the only thing that matters is being at your best when your best is needed later on in the season. Finding ways to win while also finding ways to get better as a team overall, that’s the goal. It’s not just about winning.”

The 49ers scored three touchdowns and one field goal on their first six drives to get out to the big lead, but didn’t get a first down at all in the fourth quarter after star receiver Mike Evans left with an injury.

The defense that allowed just three points on Washington’s first five drives, gave up two long touchdown drives to help the Commanders get back into the game before making two stops late to preserve the win that gave San Francisco its first 6-0 start since 2019.

The Niners won their next two games that season and went all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to Kansas City. They started 5-0 in 2023 and made it to the Super Bowl before losing again to the Chiefs.

That’s one reason why the 49ers know there’s no reason to celebrate after six straight wins this season.

“I feel good that we just won a game,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I mean, 6-0 is better than any other options in your record, but definitely, I feel good when the year’s over and you’re the last team to win the last game of the year. So, I’ll wait until that moment.”

What’s working

Pass rush. The Niners had four sacks, giving them nine in the past two weeks and their first back-to-back games with at least four since 2023. San Francisco has 15 sacks on the season after having a league-low 20 all of last season. Eight of those sacks are by players age 25 or younger with Mykel Williams and rookies Gracen Halton and Romello Height adding to that total on Monday.

What needs help

Fourth-quarter offense. San Francisco had a chance to put the game away on offense late in the game but fell short. The 49ers went three-and-out on their final three possessions, netting just 2 yards on those three possessions to put pressure on the defense. The game marked the first time since the 2005 season opener that San Francisco won a game without generating a first down in the fourth quarter.

Stock up

S Malik Mustapha. After beginning the season on the bench after dealing with injuries in training camp, Mustapha has stepped up in a big way the past two weeks with Marques Sigle out. He stopped Cooper Kupp short of the first down to seal a win against Seattle in Week 5 and made two big plays late on Monday. He stopped Jeremy McNichols for no gain on third-and-3 from the 17 just before the two-minute warning with the Niners protecting a six-point lead and then broke up a pass near the end zone to Treylon Burks on the next play to get the ball back.

Stock down

K Eddy Pineiro. Pineiro missed his third extra point of the season to go along with his three missed field goals for a league-worst six missed kicks. He is the second Niners kicker to miss at least six kicks in the first six games of a season with Robbie Gould missing seven in 2019. Pineiro’s problems on extra points are perplexing with his 90.9% career rate ranking 45th of 49 kickers with at least 100 attempts since the PAT was moved back in 2015.

Injuries

Evans left late in the first half with Achilles tendinitis after missing practice all last week because of soreness in his Achilles tendon. His status for this week is unknown. … LB Luke Gifford (groin) and DB Upton Stout (shoulder) also left the game with injuries Monday night, putting their status in doubt this week. … DE Nick Bosa (calf) could return after missing the past four games. … WR Christian Kirk (calf) has a chance to be activated from IR this week after returning to practice last week.

Key number

2. Purdy is one of two quarterbacks in NFL history to open a season 6-0 with at least 15 total touchdowns rushing and passing and two or fewer turnovers. Tom Brady also did it in 2015.

Next steps

The 49ers visit Atlanta on Sunday in search of their third 7-0 start since joining the NFL in 1950. They also did it in 2019 and 1990.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer