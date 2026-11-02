NFL and TMRW Sports unveil pro league for men and women launching ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics

The summer before competing for Olympic medals, elite flag football athletes will have a chance to earn something else — paychecks as pro players.

The NFL and TMRW Sports announced Monday the formation of Premier Flag, a new professional league for men and women set to launch in the summer of 2027. It’s an opportunity to make a living on the field for some of the top players in the world and even hoist a trophy.

This could provide a sneak preview of what’s in store when flag football makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Some of the sport’s best have already signed on to the league as ambassadors, including USA Football women’s national team stars Ashlea Klam and Izzy Geraci, along with Darrell “Housh” Doucette III, a versatile athlete on the men’s side.

“Means the world to us as flag players,” Doucette said of the pro league that’s still tinkering with the number of teams. “We can finally be paid for the sport we invested so much money and time in. The sacrifices we had to make to be great players have finally paid off, and we are excited for the new opportunity.”

A chance to make a living

The goal of the league is to make it lucrative enough so players can leave their day jobs to concentrate year-round on flag football. There will be coaching and conditioning along with health benefits. The salary structure is still in the works. The league will be held at a U.S. city soon to be announced.

It’s another step forward for a game that’s rapidly growing on every level. On the women’s side, flag football is a sanctioned varsity sport in more than 20 states, while the NCAA votes in January to potentially make it a championship sport, with a title game held in spring 2028.

Now, a path to the pros for women and men, in addition to Olympic inclusion.

“The launch of Premier Flag creates a new professional opportunity for the world’s best players and establishes the pinnacle of the sport’s growing global pathway,” said Brian Flinn, the NFL’s senior vice president of global flag football.

From golf to flag football

TMRW Sports has been on the cutting edge with the formation of TGL, a high-tech indoor golf league backed by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and sports executive Mike McCarley. The company is taking its concepts to the football field with Premier Flag, described as a “data-driven approach to determine the pro standard for flag.” The league is working with IFAF, the international governing body for the sport, as it tests out rules, formats and equipment.

“The Premier Flag brand represents where flag football is headed — elite, global and accessible — while setting a professional standard for the sport’s growing ecosystem,” explained Brendan Donohue, president of flag football for TMRW Sports.

Last month, TMRW Sports and the NFL held a combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with top athletes advancing to a Premier Flag Combine next year. Another talent identification event is scheduled for November in Mexico City. There will also be a Premier Flag Showcase during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles.

The pro league is a welcome addition to the flag football space to Scott Hallenbeck, CEO & executive director of USA Football, as the Olympics loom on the horizon.

“This is an exciting opportunity for everyone from our national team athletes to the kids who dream of playing at the highest level,” Hallenbeck said. “It’s another sign that flag football has arrived, with a professional league and a place at the pinnacle of global sport, the Olympics. It’s great for the growth of our game.”

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer