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Patriots QB Drake Maye ruled out with an ankle injury after a sack by Aidan Hutchinson in Munich

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By AP News
Patriots Lions Football

Patriots Lions Football

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MUNICH (AP) — Patriots quarterback Drake Maye injured his right ankle on a sack by Aidan Hutchinson in the first quarter Sunday and won’t return to the game against the Lions in Munich.

Tommy DeVito replaced Maye for New England’s second drive.

Hutchinson sacked Maye on third down at the Detroit 15-yard line on New England’s first drive. Andy Borregales then kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Hutchinson grabbed his right knee after jumping and landing while celebrating. He went to the locker room for evaluation.

Maye had completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards on the drive. He also scrambled for 11 yards.

DeVito, who joined the Patriots last year after being waived by the New York Giants, threw an interception and completed 4 of 9 pass attempts for 16 yards before halftime.

The Lions led 21-3 at the half.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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