EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers are in the same predicament, but the conversation around the two teams could not be more different heading into their matchup on Sunday.

The Chargers (1-8) are talking about making the unlikeliest playoff push in NFL history, while the Jets (2-8) are being asked about tanking for a better draft pick.

With New York having dropped its past five games, trying to avoid its second losing streak of at least six games in the past two seasons under embattled coach Aaron Glenn, much of the fan base is actively rooting for defeats to keep on coming for the best possible chance to potentially land a franchise quarterback.

According to Glenn, that ideology doesn’t carry over into the locker room.

“I don’t think anybody in this business is here to lose,” Glenn said. “I don’t think anybody in this business can stomach just going out there and trying to lose, that’s just not the way that we’re built, and I’ve said this before, regardless of the record, regardless of what the scoreboard says, anytime anyone of these men go out and they get across that white line, man there’s something that’s in you that stirs up that I’m going to compete my (expletive) off and I’m going to go play and give everything I’ve got. So, it’s just not in these guys’ nature.”

Whether that intrinsic fire is enough for the Jets to overcome their shaky quarterback situation this week is another matter.

Veteran Geno Smith hurt his left ankle in a 31-12 loss to the Bills on Sunday, leaving his status to play this week in question. Rookie Cade Klubnik would make his first career start if Smith isn’t available.

The Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, and his first turnover-free game of the season helped them end an 11-game winless stretch at the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. The one-two combination of a breakout game from running back Omarion Hampton and tenacious rush defense that conceded just 16 yards sparked the 23-20 victory.

Los Angeles safety Tony Jefferson said the performance validated the team’s belief that they were closer to success than their record had indicated. With a favorable upcoming stretch to try and build some momentum, nobody in their locker room is treating the season as done for, as improbable as it might seem.

“You never know,” said Jefferson, who is in his 12th professional season. “This league is made for crazy stuff like that. So I think the most important part is just keep trying to get wins. Now we got one, try and go on a roll.”

Need to know

New York Jets (2-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-8)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox

Latest odds: Chargers by 3

Against the spread: Jets 3-6-1; Chargers 1-7-1.

Last week: Jets lost to the Bills 31-12; Chargers beat the Ravens 23-20.

Last meeting: Chargers beat the Jets 27-6 on Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Series record: Chargers lead 24-14-1.

Matchup to watch

Chargers’ offensive line vs. Jets’ defensive front. Despite starting three rookies up front, Los Angeles paved the way for a season-high 160 yards rushing in the win over Baltimore. That success shortened the game, reducing the pressure on Herbert and an overtaxed defense, and showed the formula for how an underachieving offense can get on track. Following a strong start in their first two games, the Jets have allowed an average of 152.8 yards on the ground in their past eight, including 201 to the Bills last week.

Stats and stuff

— Herbert’s 129 yards passing against the Ravens was his fewest in a win in his eight-year career.

— Los Angeles has allowed at least 20 points in every game this season.

— Chargers DL Dalvin Tomlinson had two sacks and two tackles for loss versus Baltimore. It was the second time in 149 games Tomlinson notched multiple sacks; he had 2 1/2 for the Cleveland Browns against the Arizona Cardinals in November 2023.

— The Chargers and Jets are among the NFL’s worst teams at converting on third down, with Los Angeles last in the league at 32.3% and the Jets 29th at 34.1%.

— New York has failed to score a touchdown in nine consecutive quarters.

— The Jets rank last in the NFL in red zone scoring rate at 37.9%, with touchdowns on just 11 of 28 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line.

— Jets WR Garrett Wilson has 12 100-yard receiving games, tied with Brandon Marshall for the seventh most in franchise history. Laveranues Coles and Art Powell are next on the list with 13.

— Jets edge rusher David Bailey leads NFL rookies with 7 ½ sacks, tied for seventh in the league overall. He’s tied for first among all players with five forced fumbles and tied for third with 10 tackles for loss.

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AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. in Florham Park, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press