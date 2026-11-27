ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired and the Buffalo Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 with a 13-10 victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a rainy, windy and chilly Thursday night.

James Cook had 117 yards rushing and scored on a 5-yard run and Bass also made a 54-yard field goal in the defensive struggle.

The highly anticipated fireworks between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks — and top offenses failed to materialize.

Allen finished 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions — both coming inside the Kansas City 20. Mahomes finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards.

Buffalo has won seven straight and matched its best start to a season since 1991.

Emmett Johnson had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard run for the Chiefs (8-3).

Neither offense could muster much momentum with rain falling through the evening, a game-time temperature at 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.11 Celsius), and a cold wind featuring gusts of up to 35 mph (56.33 kph), making it feel like 23 (minus-5).

Bass’s decisive kick came after the Chiefs went three-and-out at their own 11 with 15 seconds remaining. Matt Araiza’s punt was partially tipped by Joe Andreessen, leading to a line-drive ball fielded by Greg Dortch, who returned it 17 yards to Kansas City’s 39 with 4 seconds remaining.

Bass’s 54-yard field goal to tie it at 10 some 12 minutes earlier also was struck in the same direction.

Kansas City’s Harrison Butker, kicking in the other direction toward the north end of the stadium, missed a go-ahead 46-yard attempt wide right with 5:56 remaining.

In their seventh regular-season meeting since 2020, the Bills improved to 6-1, including six straight wins over Kansas City. The Chiefs, however, hold a 4-0 edge in the playoffs, including two AFC championship game wins.

After Cook opened the scoring 28 seconds into the second quarter, Allen squandered a chance to build a 14-0 on the Bills next possession. Facing second-and-8 at the Chiefs 9, Allen rolled to his right, appeared to have his pass slightly tipped by George Karlaftis, and intercepted by Alohi Gilman in the end zone.

It marked the first time in 43 drives inside an opponent’s 20 the Bills failed to come away with points this season.

And he would turn it over again in the red zone two drives later on Buffalo’s first possession of the second half. On 1st-and-10 at Kansas City’s 14, Allen’s sidearm pass to Khalil Shakir was low, glanced off the receiver’s hands and deflected into the arms of Nohl Williams.

Allen has five touchdowns versus seven interceptions in his past five starts.

The game was regarded as a litmus test for both teams.

The Chiefs continue to face questions over whether they’ve padded their record with weaker opponents. Of their eight wins, only one — a season-opening victory against Denver — has come against an opponent with a winning record entering Week 12. Meantime, all three losses have come against winning teams.

The Bills, meantime, were coming off a four-game stretch in which they feasted in playing against backup and third-string quarterbacks.

Buffalo limited the NFL’s best offense to 241 yards and contained Mahomes, who entered the outing combined for 13 TDs passing and averaging 309 yards over his past four games.

Buffalo allowed its first touchdown in four outings, dating to to Derrick Henry’s 2-yard run in a 36-10 win over Baltimore on Nov. 1.

The Bills, meantime, were limited to a season-low 230 yards.

Up next

Chiefs: At the Los Angeles Rams next Thursday night.

Bills: At New England on Sunday, Dec. 6.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer