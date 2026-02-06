What to know about the Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony on Friday

MILAN (AP) — The opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympics is happening Friday night. Here’s what you should know about it.

It will be centered in Milan’s landmark San Siro stadium, featuring the Parade of Athletes and entertainment over the course of the nearly three-hour spectacle that is expected to be the most widely viewed moment of the Games as millions around the world watch on official broadcasters.

How to watch the Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony begins at 8 p.m. local time (2 p.m. Eastern, 1900 GMT) and will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms. Also, NBC will air an enhanced encore in primetime at 8 p.m. ET.

Pop star Mariah Carey and crossover tenor Andrea Bocelli are among the performers. Some 60,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony live in San Siro, including a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Because the Games are spread out across Italy, elements of the opening ceremony including the procession of athletes will also be conducted in three other locations. Moments will be beamed to the televised audience from Cortina in the heart of the Dolomite mountains, Livigno in the Italian Alps as well as Predazzo in the autonomous province of Trento.

Who will light the Olympic cauldrons? Yes, plural

There will be two cauldrons — an Olympic first — inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s geometric studies: one in Milan, at the Arco della Pace some 4 kilometers (2½ miles) from San Siro, and the other at Piazza Dibona in Cortina, some five hours and 400 kilometers (250 miles) away. The cauldrons will be lit simultaneously.

Of course, the identities of the final torchbearers won’t be revealed to the world until they step into the spotlight Friday night.

What is the theme of the Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony?

The theme is “Harmony,’’ an especially potent message with many populations exposed to violence. The concept of an Olympic Truce, originating in ancient Greece and revived by Olympic officials in the 1990s, is even more urgent this year, opening ceremony creative director Marco Balich told The Associated Press recently. The truce aims to promote peace and dialogue through sport by ceasing hostilities for a week before the Olympics and a week after the Paralympics, which close March 15.

Some 1,200 volunteers have been rehearsing since November for Friday’s show. Volunteers include Balich’s butcher, the head of his office and an 88-year-old widow.

The ceremony will also include a tribute to the late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died in September at the age of 91. Armani had long designed the Italian team’s Olympic uniforms, and his legacy as one of the founders of Italian ready-to-wear is tightly tied to Milan.

Balich is the producer of a record 16 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies, including the 2006 Turin opening ceremony.

Who else will participate in the opening ceremony?

In addition to Carey and Bocelli, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli, Italian singer Laura Pausini and concert pianist Lang Lang will perform. Italian actors Sabrina Impacciatore, who appeared in the second season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” and actress Matilda De Angelis will also participate.

