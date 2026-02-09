Julia Taubitz is 1st and Merle Fraebel is 2nd at midway point of Olympic women’s luge race

Skip to main content
By AP News
Milan Cortina Olympics Luge

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — German teammates Julia Taubitz and Merle Fraebel have pulled away after the first two runs of the women’s singles luge event at the Milan Cortina Olympics, opening up a sizable lead over the rest of the field going into Tuesday’s medal-deciding heats.

Taubitz is the leader, finishing her two runs Monday in 1 minute, 45.188 seconds. Fraebel is in second with a time of 1:45.249, and it’s a sizable gap from there to Latvia’s Elina Bota — third in 1:45.683.

There are five sliders within two-tenths of a second of Bota’s time, meaning the race for the bronze medal could get wild on Tuesday. Verena Hofer of Italy is fourth in 1:45.743, followed by Ashley Farquharson of the U.S. (1:45.796), Sandra Robatscher of Italy (1:45.801), Lisa Schulte of Austria (1:45.866) and Emily Fischnaller of the U.S. (1.45.872).

Anna Berreiter of Germany, the lone Olympic medalist in this field — she won silver at the 2022 Beijing Games — is ninth going into Tuesday. And Summer Britcher of the U.S., a two-time World Cup winner this season, is 12th after the opening two runs.

Taubitz is the reigning world champion. She’s a six-time medalist in women’s singles at the worlds — twice a winner, four times the runner-up.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

