Norway’s Ruud turns gray day into Olympic gold medal in slopestyle skiing

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Norway’s Birk Ruud added an Olympic slopestyle skiing gold medal in Italy to the big air title he won four years ago in China, overcoming bad sightlines on a gray day to land one of the contest’s few flawless runs.

Ruud put down his best run on his first trip down the mountain Tuesday, after eight of the previous 11 skiers fell. He fell on his second run and his final trip was a victory lap where, fittingly, he spun off a rail and landed facedown.

A ski fell off but he bent down and snapped it back on, then closed with a huge flip off the last kicker to celebrate.

Defending champion Alex Hall also went only 1 for 3, with his lone success good enough for silver. It was America’s first medal in a week-plus of snowboarding and freeskiing at Livigno Snow Park in events the country used to dominate. New Zealand’s Luca Harrington took bronze.

Counting Hall’s win last time, the Americans captured six of the first nine medals in the Olympic history of this event that made its debut 12 years ago at the Sochi Games. There, American swept the podium.

U.S. skier Mac Forehand fell off the second rail all three times. Another teammate Konnor Ralph landed a triple-cork 1800-degree jump in his final run — a very tough trick — even though he also had come off the second rail early to ruin any chance at a medal.

Ruud has a chance to defend his big air title this week. He’s also a two-time slopestyle world champion with three X Games titles to his name.

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer