Chinese snowboarder taken off on stretcher after scary fall at Olympics

By AP News

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu took a scary fall in Olympic halfpipe qualifying Wednesday and had to be carried off on a stretcher after coming down hard on her left arms and shoulder, then bending backward and somersaulting through the bottom of the pipe.

There was no immediate word from the Chinese team on Liu’s status. The fall, which came after the 33-year-old Liu caught an edge while landing her final jump, stopped action on the halfpipe for about 10 minutes while medical personnel attended to her.

America’s Chloe Kim finished first in qualifying and will move on to Thursday night’s final.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

