Lemley, Kauf take gold and silver for US in women’s moguls

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf won gold and silver for the United States in women’s freestyle moguls skiing on Wednesday.

Lemley, 20, won the eight-skier final with a score of 82.30 points.

The 29-year-old Kauf repeated as silver medalist with a score of 80.77. She also won silver in 2022 in Beijing,

Perrine Laffont of France, the 2018 gold medalist, took bronze.

Defending champion Jakara Anthony of Australia finished eighth after slipping on the last run of the final.

