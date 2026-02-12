Italy’s Federica Brignone completes comeback, claims gold in women’s super-G at Winter Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone’s long, painful climb back to the top is complete.

The 35-year-old earned the first Olympic gold medal of her decorated career by winning the women’s super-G on Thursday.

Less than a year removed from breaking multiple bones in her left leg — which resulted in two surgeries and months of rehab — Brignone navigated the tricky technical Trofane course in 1:23.41.

Romane Miradoli of France and Cornelia Huetter of Austria were in silver and bronze position as the back half of the field — typically filled with less-accomplished racers — prepared to hit the starting gate.

Racing in foggy conditions in flat light the can make the nuances of the course difficult to navigate, and with IOC President Kirsty Coventry and Italy President Sergio Mattarella near the finish below, Brignone triumphantly raised her poles after crossing the line.

Brignone’s victory made her the oldest female gold medalist in women’s alpine. The gold is also her fourth Olympic medal. Brignone claimed silver in the super-G and bronze in the team event in Beijing four years ago. She also earned bronze in the super-G in Pyeongchang in 2018. Brignone’s four medals under the rings now match Deborah Compagnoni for most by an Italian women’s skier.

Brignone was precise and fast, a combination hard to come by for many top contenders whose runs were over long before the finish.

Downhill champion Breezy Johnson of the U.S. caught her right pole on a gate shortly after exiting the speed-building chute at the course and lost her balance. She ended up in the catch fence but was able to get to her feet.

Johnson was hardly the only one who ran into trouble. Italy’s Sofia Goggia, currently atop the World Cup season standings in the super-G, 2018 Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka of Czechia and American Mary Bocock, in the race after U.S. star Lindsey Vonn severely injured her left leg in the downhill on Sunday, were all unable to make it down safely.

Brignone was one of four flag bearers for Italy during the opening ceremonies. At one point, still bothered by the pain in her left leg nearly 10 months after her terrifying crash in Val di Fassa, Brignone asked curler Amos Mosaner to carry her on his shoulders. Mosaner obliged, leaving Brignone free to wave the flag.

The familiar combination of red, white and green was visible across a wide swath of stands on Thursday when Brignone finished, as a crowd emboldened by the early success of the host country roared at the 2026 Games roared its approval.

“Congrats Fede,” Vonn tweeted. “What an incredible comeback!!”

