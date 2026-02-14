Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dutch star Jens van ‘t Wout wins his 2nd Olympic short track gold medal with 1,500-meter title

By AP News
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating

Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating

Photo Icon View Photos

MILAN (AP) — Jens van ’t Wout of the Netherlands won the gold medal in 1,500-meter short track speedskating on Saturday night, adding to his Olympic haul after winning gold in the 1,000 earlier this week at the Milan Cortina Games.

South Korea’s Daeheon Hwang took the silver medal and Roberts Kruzbergs of Latvia was third for bronze as Canadian short track star William Dandjinou had to settle for fifth.

Van ’t Wout raised his arms after crossing the line in 2 minutes, 12.219 seconds and immediately skated over to a sea of orange-clad teammates to share hugs at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Hwang, the gold medalist in the 2022 Beijing Games, finished in 2:12.304.

The results were held up for several minutes for a penalty review that didn’t change the podium.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.