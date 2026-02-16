Brazil’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen falls on 1st run of slalom, ending bid for another Olympic medal

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Brazilian ski racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen fell in the first run of the men’s slalom Monday, ending his bid for another Olympic gold.

Pinheiro Braathen was cruising along with a fast time when his ski went out from under him in snowy and foggy conditions. He slid down the mountain before getting back up. His Olympics ended with a “DNF” — did not finish.

Pinheiro Braathen made history by winning the giant slalom Saturday, becoming the first athlete from South America to win a medal at a Winter Olympics.

His former teammate and good friend Atle Lie McGrath of Norway had the early lead in the slalom. The competition features 96 racers in the field, with many representing nontraditional ski nations. This is the final event of the men’s Alpine program at the Milan Cortina Games.

The 25-year-old Pinheiro Braathen grew up racing with McGrath in Norway as kids and they were teammates on the national squad. Pinheiro Braathen switched to represent Brazil, his mom’s home country. The nation celebrated his gold medal, which just so happened to coincide with Carnival.

McGrath is racing at these Olympics with a heavy heart. His grandfather died on the day of the opening ceremony. He’s wearing an armband as a tribute.

