Dutch star Xandra Velzeboer wins 1,000 meters short track final for her 2nd Olympic gold in Milan

MILAN (AP) — Dutch star Xandra Velzeboer won the 1,000 meters gold medal in women’s short track speedskating on Monday, four days after topping the podium in the 500 at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Velzeboer finished first in the final in 1 minute, 28.437 seconds, with Canada’s Courtney Sarault in second for the silver medal followed by South Korea’s Kim Gilli, who took bronze.

“These Olympics are a dream,” Velzeboer said.

Home favorite Arianna Fontana, in her sixth Games and owner of 13 Olympic medals in her career, was fourth.

Velzeboer passed Sarault with three laps to go and held off challenges, sticking her right skate over the line and raising both arms aloft.

A smiling Velzeboer then high-fived teammates as she took a victory lap and lifted both hands up to her helmet as if in disbelief.

The 24-year-old Velzeboer said she felt confident and loose thanks to her gold medal last week.

“Before the race I was already feeling like I can do this,” she said. “I had a lot of confidence from the 500.”

The 35-year-old Fontana said she was building speed to make a move when she was bumped by China’s Gong Li with a few laps to go.

“I was right in the moment when the Chinese skater hit me. I was ready to go in the front. I knew I was going to be able to find myself in first position at that moment,” Fontana said. “It didn’t happen, and what upsets me is I didn’t have a chance to fight for a medal. It’s upsetting.”

U.S. skater Kristen Santos-Griswold was looking for redemption at these Games but couldn’t get out of the quarterfinals. Four years ago at the Beijing Olympics, she was leading the 1,000 meters final before crashing when Fontana cut inside. The Connecticut native was the 2024 world champion at 1,000 meters.

Canada’s Kim Boutin, the 1,000 meters silver medalist at the 2018 Games, also failed to advance from the quarterfinals.

