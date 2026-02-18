Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
38.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Loose dog makes Olympic cameo on the cross-country ski course at the Milan Cortina Games

By AP News
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country

Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country

Photo Icon View Photos

TESERO, Italy (AP) — A surprise participant in Wednesday’s action at the Milan Cortina Olympics had four legs and zero concern for race times.

As elite cross-country skiers pushed to the finish in the women’s team sprint heats, a dog wandered onto the course and ran with athletes down the straightaway.

Racers stayed focused as spectators cheered on the canine intruder before it crossed the finish line and was restrained by venue officials.

The dog had slipped away from a local owner while out on a nearby walk, officials later said.

The incident came on the same day and the same course where Olympic history was made: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway won his record 10th gold medal and his fifth of the Milan Cortina Games.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.