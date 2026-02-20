Four Americans, including one Trump called a ‘loser,’ reach the Olympic freeski halfpipe final

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — American freeskier Hunter Hess and three of his teammates have qualified for Friday’s 12-man halfpipe Olympic final, when they will have a shot at delivering the first gold medal in nearly two weeks of freeskiing or snowboarding at the Livigno snow park.

Hess was thrust into the spotlight at the Milan Cortina Games when U.S. President Donald Trump called him a “loser” after the athlete had said that “just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Hess made a “L” sign with his hand, with L meaning “loser,” against his helmet after his first qualifying run on Friday. He then told reporters that he stands by the statement that had drawn Trump’s ire, while also reiterating that he loves his country.

Hess will be joined by fellow Americans Alex Ferreira, Nick Goepper and Birk Irving in the final.

Brendan MacKay of Canada topped qualifying, when skiers got two runs down the halfpipe with their best score counting. Two other Canadians also advanced.

Reigning world champion Finley Melville Ives of New Zealand missed the cut after crashing on both of his qualifying runs.

