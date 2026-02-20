Hi, Moms: US sliders Humphries Armbruster and Jones lead after 1 run of Olympic bobsled race

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Kaillie Humphries Armbruster and Jasmine Jones of the U.S. have the lead after the first of four runs in the two-woman bobsled event at the Milan Cortina Games.

The two women — both of them mothers, marking the first time the U.S. has had two moms in the same sled for an Olympic bobsled race — finished their first heat in 56.92 seconds, good enough for the early lead over a trio of German sleds.

Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi were second in 56.97 seconds, Lisa Buckwitz and Neele Schuten were third in 57.05 and Kim Kalicki and Talea Prepens were fourth in 57.13.

After those three German sleds, the U.S. has fifth and sixth place: Olympic monobob champion Elana Meyers Taylor and Olympic rookie Jadin O’Brien finished in 57.14 seconds, barely ahead of Kaysha Love and Olympic legacy Azaria Hill (57.18).

Humphries Armbruster is seeking what would be a fourth Olympic gold and a sixth Olympic medal overall. Meyers Taylor is seeking a seventh Olympic medal, which would break a tie with speedskating great Bonnie Blair for the most won by a U.S. woman in the Winter Games. (Some of Humphries Armbruster’s medals came when she raced for Canada.)

The second run is later Friday night, and the final two heats are on Saturday.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer