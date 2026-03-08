Atle Lie McGrath leads in first World Cup slalom since his Olympic exit into the forest

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — From a course-side forest at the Olympics back into the leader’s box in the World Cup.

Atle Lie McGrath was fastest in the first run of a slalom Sunday, his first race in the discipline since an emotional exit from an Olympics race three weeks ago that he was set to win.

As he waited at the start gate Sunday, the World Cup television broadcast showed a quiet empty space in a nearby forest — a reminder of where the Norwegian racer famously went to cool off alone in Bormio, Italy, after failing to finish his second run.

It was a vivid image from the Milan Cortina Olympics and McGrath made another strong impression with a slick finish to be 0.17 seconds faster than Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

The childhood friends also are dueling for the season-long World Cup slalom title that will be decided at the last race on March 24 in Norway, where they grew up.

The Vermont-born McGrath leads Pinheiro Braathen, the Olympic giant slalom champion racing for Brazil, by just one point in the standings. The winner Sunday earns 100 points and the runner-up gets 80.

Clément Noël, the 2022 Olympic champion, also is in contention for the slalom title though he was seventh-fastest, with 0.78 to make up in the afternoon run.

Armand Marchant of Belgium was third, trailing McGrath by 0.55.

The Olympic and world champion in slalom, Loïc Meillard, skied out and another Norwegian contender in the World Cup standings, Timon Haugan, straddled a gate.

