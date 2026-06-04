St. Louis lands the 2028 US Olympic marathon trials, the first LA28 selection event

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — St. Louis will host the 2028 U.S. Olympic trials for the marathon, with three men and three women qualifying for spots on the team at the Los Angeles Games.

Indianapolis-based USA Track & Field said Thursday that the trials will be held on March 25, 2028, and broadcast live on NBC. It will be the first U.S. Olympic team selection event across any sport for LA28.

The course will take runners through such locations as Washington University — site of the 1904 Olympic stadium — Forest Park, the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium before finishing inside Energizer Park, home of the city’s soccer team. The final course layout will be announced later this year.

St. Louis hosted the 2004 women’s marathon trials and is home to three-time heptathlon and long jump gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who co-chairs the city’s organizing committee.

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