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Olympic medalist Jenny Simpson collapses after medical episode while pacing mile group at event

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By AP News
Simpson Medical Episode

Simpson Medical Episode

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RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Olympic bronze medalist and world champion 1,500-meter runner Jenny Simpson collapsed after suffering a medical episode while pacing a mile group at an event in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

Simpson underwent CPR at the track and an automated external defibrillator was also used before taking her to the hospital. LetsRun.com was the first to report the medical emergency.

The 39-year-old Simpson was taking part in a community track event hosted by Sir Walter Running, with runners of all levels encouraged to attend. The event featured a chance to meet Simpson.

“We are incredibly grateful to the individuals who responded immediately, as well as EMS and the medical professionals who handled the situation with such care, urgency, and professionalism,” the “Sir Walter Running Team” wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The statement added that “Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time.”

Simpson won the bronze medal in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She also won the 1,500 at the 2011 world championships, along with silver medals in 2013 and 2017.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

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