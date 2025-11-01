Skip to main content
Villarreal up to second in La Liga after 4-0 win over Rayo Vallecano

By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal scored three goals in nine minutes to rout Rayo Vallecano 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday and move up to second in the standings.

Villarreal led 1-0 by halftime after Gerard Moreno’s 22nd-minute goal and then unleashed a flurry after the break.

Alberto Moleiro doubled the lead in the 56th, and two minutes later it was 3-0 when Santiago Comesana struck.

Ayoze Perez then completed the rout in the 65th.

The victory left Villarreal one point ahead of third-placed Barcelona, which plays on Sunday. It was four points behind leader Real Madrid, which was playing Valencia later Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

