Diomande and Rômulo score to give second-place Leipzig win over Stuttgart in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande and Brazilian forward Rômulo helped Leipzig consolidate second place in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Diomande forced an own goal from Jeff Chabot before the break, then scored the second goal in the 53rd minute when he controlled Christoph Baumgartner’s punt forward and – despite facing two defenders – fired inside the right post.

It was his second Bundesliga goal since joining Leipzig from Spanish team Leganes in the offseason.

Substitute Tiago Tomás pulled one back for Stuttgart, but a mistake from goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, who lost control of the ball while attempting a trick to elude Rômulo, allowed the Brazilian to seal the result in stoppage time.

Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed a 4-0 win at St. Pauli, while Eintracht Frankfurt was held to a 1-1 draw at Heidenheim.

Frankfurt lost forward Can Uzun to an apparent hamstring injury midway through the first half.

Also, Werder Bremen drew at Mainz 1-1, and Union Berlin and Freiburg ground out a 0-0 draw.

League leader Bayern Munich’s perfect start was on the line later against Bayer Leverkusen in Munich. Bayern left both Harry Kane and Luis Díaz out of the starting lineup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer