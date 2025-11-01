Skip to main content
Diomande and Rômulo score to give second-place Leipzig win over Stuttgart in Bundesliga

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Germany Soccer Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande and Brazilian forward Rômulo helped Leipzig consolidate second place in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Diomande forced an own goal from Jeff Chabot before the break, then scored the second goal in the 53rd minute when he controlled Christoph Baumgartner’s punt forward and – despite facing two defenders – fired inside the right post.

It was his second Bundesliga goal since joining Leipzig from Spanish team Leganes in the offseason.

Substitute Tiago Tomás pulled one back for Stuttgart, but a mistake from goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, who lost control of the ball while attempting a trick to elude Rômulo, allowed the Brazilian to seal the result in stoppage time.

Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed a 4-0 win at St. Pauli, while Eintracht Frankfurt was held to a 1-1 draw at Heidenheim.

Frankfurt lost forward Can Uzun to an apparent hamstring injury midway through the first half.

Also, Werder Bremen drew at Mainz 1-1, and Union Berlin and Freiburg ground out a 0-0 draw.

League leader Bayern Munich’s perfect start was on the line later against Bayer Leverkusen in Munich. Bayern left both Harry Kane and Luis Díaz out of the starting lineup.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

