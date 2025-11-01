Napoli goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic saves another penalty in draw with Como

ROME (AP) — Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved another penalty but the Serie A leader was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Como on Saturday.

Midway through the first half, Milinkovic-Savic took down Alvaro Morata as the Como striker came streaking in on goal.

Then Milinkovic-Savic lunged to his left to stop Morata’s spot kick for his sixth save from the last 10 penalties he has faced.

Napoli moved one point clear of Roma, which visits AC Milan on Sunday.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como remained fifth but moved within one point of fourth-place Milan.

Napoli remained unbeaten at home for nearly a year — since getting beat by Lazio last December.

Later, Luciano Spalletti was making his debut as Juventus’ coach at promoted Cremonese.

Earlier, Udinese beat Atalanta 1-0 to hand the Bergamo squad its first loss of the season. Nicolò Zaniolo scored before the break for his third goal in four matches as Udinese leapfrogged Atalanta and moved up to eighth place.

Having drawn its previous five matches, Atalanta’s winless streak reached six games.

