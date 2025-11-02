Antony scores winner in PK shootout as Timbers beat San Diego to force first-round rubber match

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Antony Alves Santos scored the winner in a penalty-kick shootout after Gage Guerra tied it 2-2 in regulation on a header in the eighth minute of stoppage time and the Portland Timbers beat expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday night to force a rubber match in the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup.

Kristoffer Velde scored for Portland after Marcus Ingvartsen sent his shot over the net and Antony delivered after Jeppe Tverskov hit the crossbar. The series returns to San Diego on Nov. 9 for the finale.

Guerra took a pass from Ariel Lassiter and scored his first MLS goal to pull the Timbers even and send it to PKs. Lassiter notched his second assist of the series after subbing into the match in the 79th minute.

Velde staked Portland to a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute with his second goal in his first postseason. Antony notched his second assist of the series and goalkeeper James Pantemis collected his first.

Disaster struck five minutes later for the regular-season Western Conference champions when dos Santos collided with Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy. Dos Santos was apparently knocked unconscious. He was taken off the field by stretcher and left in an ambulance.

Pablo Sisniega replaced dos Santos and Amahl Pellegrino scored the equalizer for San Diego in the 12th of 15 minutes of stoppage time. It was Pellegrino’s first netter in his second postseason appearance. Corey Baird picked up his first postseason assist.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano made his first MLS playoff appearance when he subbed in to begin the second half before scoring unassisted in the 51st minute to give San Diego a 2-1 lead.

Pantemis finished with three saves for the Timbers in his fifth career playoff start.

Sisniega saved two shots for San Diego. The 30-year-old hadn’t played since getting a start in a Leagues Cup match on Aug. 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer