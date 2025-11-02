Skip to main content
Stanford hosts UNC Greensboro to tip off season

By AP News

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts UNC Greensboro in the season opener.

Stanford went 16-15 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Cardinal shot 44.5% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Greensboro went 25-7 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Spartans averaged 10.2 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

