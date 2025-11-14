Seattle hosts San Jose after Eberle’s 2-goal showing

San Jose Sharks (8-7-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-4-5, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the San Jose Sharks after Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the Kraken’s 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Seattle has an 8-4-5 record overall and a 3-1-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken are 7-0-3 when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose is 8-7-3 overall with a 1-2-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a -3 scoring differential, with 55 total goals scored and 58 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 6-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has five goals and seven assists for the Kraken. Eberle has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press