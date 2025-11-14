Skip to main content
Islanders in action against the Mammoth following overtime victory

By AP News

New York Islanders (9-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-7, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -202, Islanders +167; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the New York Islanders after the Islanders took down the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime.

Utah is 10-7 overall and 5-1-0 in home games. The Mammoth have a +four scoring differential, with 56 total goals scored and 52 allowed.

New York is 9-6-2 overall and 5-3-1 on the road. The Islanders are 10th in the league serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Mammoth. Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, five assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

