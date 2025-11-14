Devils visit the Capitals after Nemec’s hat trick

New Jersey Devils (12-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (8-8-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals after Simon Nemec recorded a hat trick in the Devils’ 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington has an 8-8-1 record overall and a 4-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 2-6-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

New Jersey has a 12-4-1 record overall and a 2-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils are 4-1-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has five goals and 10 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dawson Mercer has nine goals and six assists for the Devils. Nemec has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press