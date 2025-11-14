Western Illinois visits Cal Baptist on 3-game road skid

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Leathernecks play Cal Baptist.

Cal Baptist went 17-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Lancers averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

Western Illinois went 6-14 in OVC play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Leathernecks averaged 10.0 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press