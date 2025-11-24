Jayden Addai scores 2 goals as Como beats Torino 5-1 to move into Serie A top 6

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jayden Addai scored a goal in each half as Como beat Torino 5-1 on Monday to move into the top six of Serie A and extend its unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions.

The 20-year-old Dutch winger put Cesc Fàbregas’ team ahead nine minutes before the break when he got on the end of a precise cutback from Jesus Rodriguez.

Torino equalized on the stroke of halftime when Nikola Vlašić scored a penalty after a handball in the box.

But Addai slotted home a low right-footed shot from 20 meters seven minutes after the restart to put Como back in the driver’s seat.

Spaniard Jacobo Ramón added a third with a header in the 71st before Nico Paz made it 4-1 five minutes later.

Martin Baturina took advantage of a poor back pass to rifle the ball under the goalkeeper to close out the scoring.

Como’s first victory at Torino since April 1986 lifted the team into sixth place, one point above Juventus.

Torino remains in 12th place.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer