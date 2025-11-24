Espanyol returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Sevilla

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol beat Sevilla 2-1 on Monday to get back to winning ways after a pair of recent losses.

Pere Milla scored with an unmarked header three minutes into the second half to put the Barcelona club in front.

Roberto Fernández then doubled the home team’s lead six minutes from time after spotting the goalkeeper off his line and scoring with a lofted 25-yard strike.

Two minutes later, Marcão’s header from a Sevilla corner found its way into the net past defender Leandro Cabrera to set up a possible grandstand finish, but the visitors couldn’t equalize.

Espanyol’s win maintained its best start to a La Liga campaign since the 2018-19 season. It is in sixth place.

Mid-table Sevilla has lost four of its past five league games.

