Flames take on the Lightning on 3-game win streak

Calgary Flames (8-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (13-7-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Tampa Bay Lightning seeking to extend a three-game win streak.

Tampa Bay has a 13-7-2 record overall and a 7-5-0 record on its home ice. The Lightning have a 9-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Calgary has a 4-9-1 record on the road and an 8-13-3 record overall. The Flames are second in league play with 110 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 10 goals with 15 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has four goals and 14 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press