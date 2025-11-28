Spain escapes Germany with 0-0 draw in first leg of Women’s Nations League final

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany (AP) — Spain escaped Germany with a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Women’s Nations League final on Friday.

The title will be decided in Madrid on Tuesday at the home stadium of Atletico Madrid.

Germany dominated the first half in Kaiserslautern as world champion Spain was unrecognizable.

Normally masters of possession, the Spaniards continually lost the ball under Germany’s pressure. Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was missing in action as Spain hunkered down in its area.

Only Cata Coll’s saves kept Germany at bay. The Barcelona goalkeeper deflected shots by Franziska Kett and Klara Bühl and defender Irene Paredes cleared a Jule Brand’s goal-bound strike in quick succession around the half-hour mark when the hosts were at their best.

Spain improved in the second half but Sara Bermúdez’s side was still lucky to not fall behind in its bid to defend its Nations League title.

Alexia Putellas curled a shot just by the post then Esther González volleyed a cross by Mariano Caldentey off the woodwork in the 53rd.

But Germany remained dangerous as the game became an exchange of blows with neither midfield able to control the pace. Bühl sent a low shot off the bottom of the post in the 70th and a Brand cross clipped the bar moments later.

Spain’s first ever victory over Germany came at the 2025 European Championship semifinals where Bonmatí scored in extra time.

Spain has reached the finals of the last four major tournaments. It beat England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and bettered France in the 2024 Women’s Nations League. It fell to England on penalties in the Euros 2025 final.

