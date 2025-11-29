Pacific Division foes meet when Los Angeles hosts Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (10-13-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-6-7, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -186, Canucks +154; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Vancouver Canucks in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Los Angeles has gone 11-6-7 overall with a 2-0-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have gone 7-2-2 in one-goal games.

Vancouver is 10-13-2 overall and 3-3-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have given up 93 goals while scoring 76 for a -17 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and seven assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has two goals and 20 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has scored five goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press