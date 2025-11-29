Jets come into matchup against the Predators on losing streak

Winnipeg Jets (12-11, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (8-12-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -124, Predators +104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to end their four-game slide with a win against the Nashville Predators.

Nashville is 8-12-4 overall with a 1-4-2 record against the Central Division. The Predators have given up 87 goals while scoring 61 for a -26 scoring differential.

Winnipeg has a 12-11 record overall and a 3-3-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have an 11-4-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Jets won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Wood has scored seven goals with four assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 11 goals and 17 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press